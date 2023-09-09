Gilmer man arrested in Maine extradited by to Texas on murder charge

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 10:42 pm

MARSHALL – Authorities in Maine have arrested a Gilmer man in connection to a murder in Ore City. According to our news partner KETK, 36-year-old Kristopher Dylan Ratcliff was booked into the Harrison County Jail Saturday, charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they issued an arrest warrant in July 4 shooting death of 35-year-old Jeremy Vick of Ore City. Vick was shot in Ore City/Lazy Lakes, transported to a local hospital, where he died. The U.S. Marshal Service arrested Ratcliff in Bangor, Maine. He was transported back to Texas and is currently in the Harrison County Jail.

