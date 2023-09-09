Today is Saturday September 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Gilmer man arrested in Maine extradited by to Texas on murder charge

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 10:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Gilmer man arrested in Maine extradited by to Texas on murder chargeMARSHALL – Authorities in Maine have arrested a Gilmer man in connection to a murder in Ore City. According to our news partner KETK, 36-year-old Kristopher Dylan Ratcliff was booked into the Harrison County Jail Saturday, charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they issued an arrest warrant in July 4 shooting death of 35-year-old Jeremy Vick of Ore City. Vick was shot in Ore City/Lazy Lakes, transported to a local hospital, where he died. The U.S. Marshal Service arrested Ratcliff in Bangor, Maine. He was transported back to Texas and is currently in the Harrison County Jail.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC