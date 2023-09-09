Today is Saturday September 09, 2023
No. 11 Texas, Ewers pull off 34-24 victory at No. 3 Alabama

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 10:23 pm
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Quinn Ewers finished what he started last season, passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 11 Texas to a 34-24 victory over third-ranked Alabama on Saturday night in a huge win for a program trying to climb back into national championship contention. The Longhorns (2-0) delivered the biggest victory under Steve Sarkisian in a game that slipped away last season after a red-hot Ewers exited because of a first-quarter shoulder injury. He was back and with another big weapon in Adonai Mitchell. This amounted to a welcome-to-the-Southeastern Conference moment for a program set to join Alabama & Co. next season.

It didn’t come without a fight from the Crimson Tide (1-1), which has now seen three games slip away late in the past two seasons. Alabama had its 21-game home winning streak snapped along with a 57-game regular-season binge against nonconference teams dating to Nick Saban’s debut season, 2007.Sarkisian, a former Alabama offensive coordinator who parlayed that stint into the Texas job , came into the game 14-12 at Texas and with just two wins in nine tries against ranked teams. He left with a doozie of a win over his former boss. Texas fans lingered, sometimes breaking into chants of “SEC.” Sarkisian reiterated that this game wouldn’t make or break the Longhorns season, but added it’s a solid “benchmark” for where they stand.



