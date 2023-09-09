Astros increase AL West lead with 7-5 win over Padres

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 10:17 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered and Kyle Tucker added two RBIs to give him an American League-leading 101 as the Houston Astros used a big fifth inning to rally for a 7-5 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. The Astros bounced back after losing the opener 11-2 to get their fourth win in five games and increase their lead over the Mariners in the AL West to 1 1/2 games. The Padres led by 2 after four innings before the Astros scored five runs in the fifth to take a 7-4 lead. Alvarez, who hit a solo homer in the third, had an RBI double in the fifth before Tucker’s two-run double put the Astros on top. It’s just the third win in 13 games at home for the Astros, who are just 36-35 at Minute Maid Park this season.

