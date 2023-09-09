Today is Saturday September 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Rangers score go-ahead run on wild pitch to beat A’s 3-2

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 10:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ARLINGTON (AP) — Robbie Grossman scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over Oakland Athletics on Saturday night. Grossman drew the first of three consecutive two-out walks against Lucas Erceg (3-4). Reliever Francisco Perez took over and uncorked a wild pitch when facing pinch-hitter Jonathan Ornelas in his first major league at-bat. Ornelas had an inning-ending flyout. The Rangers (77-64) won for only the fifth time in their last 21 games, a span when they have gone from a 3 1/2-game lead to third place in the AL West and also 1 1/2 games back of the American League’s third and final wild-card spot.

Will Smith (2-5), the fourth Texas pitcher, worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Aroldis Chapman worked around two walks in the ninth for his fifth save. All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi started again for the Rangers, four days after his return from the injured list. He was on limited pitches again, and was done with one out in the third inning after giving up his second consecutive single on with one out in the third inning. Eovaldi struck out three, walked two and gave up three his over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He threw 27 of 47 pitches for strikes after manager Bruce Bochy said before the game that he would be limited to 45-50 pitches.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC