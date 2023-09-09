Dillon Gabriel’s 4 TD passes lead No. 18 Oklahoma to a 28-11 win over SMU

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 8:50 pm

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes, Tawee Walker ran for a career-high 117 yards and No. 18 Oklahoma clawed out a 28-11 win over SMU on Saturday night. Andrel Anthony caught seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Sooners (2-0), and linebacker Danny Stutsman anchored a steady defense with 17 tackles and a sack. Preston Stone passed for 250 yards, Jaylan Knighton had 103 yards from scrimmage and Jake Bailey had seven catches for 73 yards for SMU (1-1). SMU outgained Oklahoma 367 yards to 365, but the Sooners went without a turnover while SMU turned it over twice and had a punt blocked.

