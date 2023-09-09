Today is Saturday September 09, 2023
Tyler Van Dykes throws 5 TD passes in Miami’s 48-33 win over No. 23 Texas A&M

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 8:15 pm
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw a career-high five touchdown passes, Brashard Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score and Miami overcame a slow start to defeat No. 23 Texas A&M 48-33 Saturday. Smith caught kick near Miami’s end zone and burst forward, untouched, for the Hurricanes’ longest score of the young year. He celebrated only briefly on the sideline, then scampered back onto the field for kickoff coverage. The play gave the Hurricanes an eight-point lead in the third quarter, and they built on that. It was a stark turnaround after Texas A&M jumped out to a 10-point first-quarter lead. Van Dyke had two touchdown passes of 3 yards, as well as 52-, 11- and 64-yard scores. He finished with 374 yards passing to bring his season total to 575 — an impressive start after he struggled last year.



