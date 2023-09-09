Today is Saturday September 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Waters helps No. 21 Duke run past FCS opponent Lafayette 42-7 to follow up Clemson upset win

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 8:13 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Waters ran for a career-high 112 yards to go with two scores, helping No. 21 Duke beat Lafayette 42-7 on Saturday night to cap a short week following its season-opening upset of Clemson. Waters scored on a 5-yard run early in the second period and added a 16-yard run shortly before halftime that surpassed his previous career-best rushing total. That staked the Blue Devils (2-0) to a 21-7 halftime lead, then he cracked the 100-yard mark on his first touch of the third quarter amid a heavy downpour that followed the teams out of the break.
Duke was playing five days after the 28-7 win against the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite and then-No. 9 Tigers. That game ended with fans charging to midfield to celebrate the program’s first win against a top-10 opponent in 34 years, then had the Blue Devils entering the AP Top 25 the next afternoon for the first time in five years.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC