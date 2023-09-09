Waters helps No. 21 Duke run past FCS opponent Lafayette 42-7 to follow up Clemson upset win

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 8:13 pm

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Waters ran for a career-high 112 yards to go with two scores, helping No. 21 Duke beat Lafayette 42-7 on Saturday night to cap a short week following its season-opening upset of Clemson. Waters scored on a 5-yard run early in the second period and added a 16-yard run shortly before halftime that surpassed his previous career-best rushing total. That staked the Blue Devils (2-0) to a 21-7 halftime lead, then he cracked the 100-yard mark on his first touch of the third quarter amid a heavy downpour that followed the teams out of the break.

Duke was playing five days after the 28-7 win against the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite and then-No. 9 Tigers. That game ended with fans charging to midfield to celebrate the program’s first win against a top-10 opponent in 34 years, then had the Blue Devils entering the AP Top 25 the next afternoon for the first time in five years.

