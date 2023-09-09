Today is Saturday September 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


No. 2 Michigan rolls on without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh, routing UNLV 35-7

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 6:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum ran for three touchdowns and J.J. McCarthy threw two more scoring passes to Roman Wilson to help No. 2 Michigan rout UNLV 35-7 Saturday. The Wolverines (2-0) were without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh for the second game of his three-game, school-imposed suspension for breaking NCAA rules. That didn’t slow them down. The Rebels (0-1) were overmatched as expected, struggling to compete with a national championship contender on either side of the ball.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC