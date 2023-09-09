No. 2 Michigan rolls on without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh, routing UNLV 35-7

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 6:43 pm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum ran for three touchdowns and J.J. McCarthy threw two more scoring passes to Roman Wilson to help No. 2 Michigan rout UNLV 35-7 Saturday. The Wolverines (2-0) were without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh for the second game of his three-game, school-imposed suspension for breaking NCAA rules. That didn’t slow them down. The Rebels (0-1) were overmatched as expected, struggling to compete with a national championship contender on either side of the ball.

