Doncic and Slovenia top Italy 89-85 for 7th place at Basketball World Cup

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 6:40 pm
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Luka Doncic ended his summer schedule with a win. Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks star, finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Slovenia topped Italy 89-85 on Saturday in the seventh-place game at the Basketball World Cup. Mike Tobey scored 12 points and Zoran Dragic added 10 for Slovenia (5-3). Marco Spissu scored 22 points for Italy (4-4), which dropped its last three games in the tournament. Simone Fontecchio scored 16 and Achille Polonara added 13 for Italy.

