Springer has 2 HRs , Toronto beats Royals 5-1 as Greinke drops to 1-15

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer homered twice and drove in four runs, Kevin Gausman struck out 10 over eight sharp innings and the Toronto Blue Jays moved a season-best 16 games above .500 by beating the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Saturday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits for the Blue Jays (79-63), who entered 1 1/2 games ahead of Texas for the final AL wild card berth. Toronto has won five of six and is 6-2 in September. “This is a fun time to play,” Springer said. “We’re obviously right in the middle of it.” Springer homered against Zach Greinke (1-15) in the fourth and Angel Zerpa in the seventh, his 21st multihomer game and first this year. Springer has 19 homers this season.



