Hawkeyes reclaim Cy-Hawk Trophy after holding off Iowa St. late in 20-13 win

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 6:35 pm

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaziun Patterson rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, Iowa’s defense made a final stand in the last two minutes, and the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 20-13 on Saturday to take back the Cy-Hawk Trophy and give Kirk Ferentz his 200th win as a Division I coach. The Cyclones scored with 2:53 left to make it a seven-point game, and they got the ball back a minute later after forcing a three-and-out. But they turned over the ball on downs when Ethan Hurkett stuffed Cartevious Norton for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-1, and Cade McNamara took a knee twice to run out the clock. The Hawkeyes, who lost 10-7 to the Cyclones in Iowa City last year, have won seven of the last eight meetings and lead the series 47-23.

