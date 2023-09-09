Díaz hits a 2-run homer in the 9th inning to give the Rays a 7-5 win over the Mariners

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the Tampa Bay Rays a 7-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Taylor Walls drew a two-out walk from Tayler Saucedo (3-2) before Díaz connected on his opposite-field drive to right. Díaz also had a pinch-hit RBI double during a two-run seventh as Tampa Bay went up 5-4. The Rays hold a 7 1/2-game lead over Seattle and Toronto for the top AL wild card. Tampa Bay started the day four back of AL East-leading Baltimore, while the Mariners were a half-game behind first-place Houston in the AL West.

