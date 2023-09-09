Today is Saturday September 09, 2023
No. 12 Utah, still without Cam Rising, scores two TDs in final 2 minutes to win 20-13 at Baylor

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 6:26 pm
WACO (AP) — Jaylon Glover’s 11-yard run with 17 seconds remaining was Utah’s second touchdown in the final two minutes as the 12th-ranked Utes escaped Baylor with a 20-13 win. It was a matchup of future Big 12 foes both missing their starting quarterbacks. Utah’s game-winning drive was set up at the Baylor 29 after Cole Bishop’s interception on a pass that Sawyer Robertson threw while under pressure. The 2-0 Utes tied the game at 13 with 1:59 left when redshirt freshman quarterback Nate Johnson scored on a 7-yard draw.



