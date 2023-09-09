Tyler Water Utilities cancels boil water notice

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 11:21 am

TYLER – On Friday, September 8, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Tyler public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Tyler Water Utilities has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Saturday, Sept. 9.

