Today is Saturday September 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler Water Utilities cancels boil water notice

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 11:21 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER – On Friday, September 8, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Tyler public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Tyler Water Utilities has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Saturday, Sept. 9.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC