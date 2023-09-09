The Gregg County fair starts in Longview

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2023 at 6:07 am

LONGVIEW — The 74th Gregg County fair kicked off on Friday Sept. 8 and runs until Sept. 16 at the Gregg County fair grounds. As always, there’s the carnival, petting zoo and live music daily. Emerson Farm has their pig races to delight everyone! And your favorite fair foods with be available, including turkey legs and funnel cakes. General admission is $6 per person. Kids 3 and under, Senior Citizens and Military plus family members get FREE admission. Ride coupons and armbands are available. According to our news partner KETK, for more information on the Gregg County Fair, you can click here.

Go Back