UT Health East Texas to break ground on new $12 million facility

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2023 at 6:38 pm

TYLER — UT Health East Texas announced the date they will break ground on a new facility designed for orthopedics and sports medicine services. According to our news partner KETK, a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. The new building location will be on Old Jacksonville Highway, next to the existing UT Health East Texas Physicians clinic on Three Lakes Parkway.



Don McKay, market director of orthopedics and sports medicine said. “This facility will allow us to provide general orthopedic and sports medicine evaluations, fracture care and the full range of joint injections. With the population growth to the south, our goal is to provide convenient access for patients in South Tyler and surrounding communities.” Projected cost for the two-story. 20,000-square-foot building is 12 million dollars. UT Health East Texas says the new facilty has an anticipated opening of mid to late 2024.

