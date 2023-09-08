Today is Friday September 08, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Thought lost, Luke Skywalker’s ‘Star Wars’ X-Wing expected to fetch a fortune at auction

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2023 at 3:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Heritage Auctions

A model of Luke Skywalker's X-Wing starfighter, as seen in the climactic Battle of the Death Star in 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, is about to hit the auction block.

And it's going to fetch a fortune.

Heritage Auctions says the model was just one of four "hero" X-Wings — that is, models with lights and other details for close-ups — known to have been built by George Lucas' effects house Industrial Light and Magic.

Once thought lost forever, the model was recovered in a box among the collection of the late Oscar-nominated modelmaker Greg Jein. It will be sold at a Heritage auction on October 14 and 15 in Dallas, Texas, with the bidding starting at $400,000.

Jein's collection also has a screen-used suit of Stormtrooper armor from the same film, for which bidding will begin at $200,000, as well as props and costumes from Star Trek, 2001: A Space Odyssey and other classic projects.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC