Tyler Police search for missing woman

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2023 at 3:35 pm

TYLER – Tyler police are searching for a missing 24-year-old. According to our news partner KETK, Anne Marie Allison was last seen leaving her home Monday evening Sept. 4 around 7:45. Authorities say Allison has mental health issues and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, a gray bow on her head with leopard print sleepers. Tyler PD asks if you see Anne Marie to please contact them at 903-531-1000.

