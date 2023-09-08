“Pay her the money”: ‘Scream’ creator Kevin Williamson weighs in on Neve Campbell’s salary controversy

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2023 at 1:07 pm

'Scream' - Paramount Pictures

Scream series creator Kevin Williamson took part in a new installment of the Happy Horror Time podcast, where he weighed in on Neve Campbell's decision not to return to the franchise with Scream VI.

As reported, the actress, who currently can be seen in Peacock's Twisted Metal, cited a salary dispute as her reason not to reprise as Sidney Prescott in the blockbuster series' sixth installment.

"As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," she said at the time. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

For the record, Williamson said, "I know exactly where she’s coming from."

He added, "I know her well. I love and adore her and that’s what she did. It’s right for her."

Williamson, also the creator of another '90s classic,, Dawson's Creek, expressed, "I love everyone involved in Scream and all I can say is, pay her the money. That’s what I would do, I would give her the money."

Williamson, who now executive produces the franchise instead of writing the movies, also revealed what his plans for Campbell's character would have been. "Scream IV, V, and VI, would have been [about] the love story of Sidney Prescott, and it would’ve been this whole thing of she’s falling in love, she’s going to get married, it's all based around her marriage when these murders start happening again," he said.

"It's like, is this man that she’s in love with the killer again?" Williamson teased.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back