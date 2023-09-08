Tyler’s Putt-Putt to close their doors after 64 years

TYLER — After more than 60 years in business, Tyler’s Put-Putt Golf & Games will be closing their doors soon. According to our news partner KETK, in November of 2022, owners Katherine and Tom Adair were informed by Genecov that their land was going to be sold. The couple was given the option to purchase the property, but declined the offer. Katherine’s parents bought the business in 1959, when she was just 2 years old. Both her parents passed in the 1990’s, and Katherine officially took over operations. “It’s been really sad,” Katherine said. “I think it’s going to be really sad for Tyler. It’s sad for our family, but it’s worse for Tyler, because they’re losing an entertainment facility that I know a lot of people love.” Putt-Putt Golf & Games will celebrating 64 years in business on November 12. An official closing date has not been set yet, due the new owners of the property still trying to work out their plans. The new owners will give Putt-Putt a 90 day notice to vacate the premises. The animal statues at Putt-Putt will be moved to family property, so a part of the business will be saved.

