Massachusetts investigates teen’s death as company pulls spicy chip

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2023 at 4:10 am
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The maker of an extremely spicy tortilla chip says it is working to remove the product from stores as Massachusetts authorities investigate the death of a teen whose family pointed to the One Chip Challenge popularized as a dare on social media as a contributing factor. Texas-based manufacturer Paqui said Thursday it has asked retailers to stop selling the individually wrapped chips, a step 7-Eleven has already taken. Authorities are raising the alarm about the social media challenge in which people eat the extremely spicy chip and attempt to avoid eating or drinking anything for as long as possible. The cause of the teen’s death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending. A vigil is planned for Friday.



