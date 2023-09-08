Congressional watchdog describes border wall harm

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2023 at 4:06 am

PHOENIX (AP) — Congress’ official watchdog says in a report that the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump toppled untold numbers of saguaro cactuses in Arizona, put endangered ocelots at risk in Texas and disturbed Native American burial grounds. The report by the Government Accountability Office released Thursday offers an independent assessment of damage caused by the building of the wall while in-depth environmental reviews were waived and the concerns of Native American tribes went largely ignored. The GAO says U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Interior Department should work together to minimize the damage.

