Court order allows Texas’ floating barrier on US-Mexico border to remain

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2023 at 4:03 am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals is allowing Texas’ floating barrier on the Rio Grande to stay in place for now. The order by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday comes a day after a judge called the river buoys a threat to the safety of migrants and relations between the U.S. and Mexico. The barrier is part of a series of aggressive measures Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized in the name of discouraging migrants from crossing into the U.S. The order by the New Orleans-based appeals court lets the barrier remain in the water while the legal challenge continues.



