Hollywood model maker’s creations and collection up for auction

Posted/updated on: September 8, 2023 at 4:02 am
DALLAS (AP) — Bidding will open on thousands of pieces Hollywood model maker Greg Jein collected over his lifetime, including many he created during his nearly half-century career. There’s an early model of the iconic alien mothership from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and even a complete Stormtrooper costume from “Star Wars” that will be available for bidding starting Friday. Jein died last year at the age of 76. His collection will be offered up by Heritage Auctions next month in Dallas. Jein had an Oscar and Emmy nominated career making miniature models and was also a collector of costumes, props, scripts, artwork, photographs and models from the shows he loved.



