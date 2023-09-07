Today is Thursday September 07, 2023
14-year-old drives stolen school bus from Louisiana to Lindale

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2023 at 9:35 pm
14-year-old drives stolen school bus from Louisiana to LindaleSMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that Thursday a 14-year-old boy allegedly stole a school bus from Monroe, Louisiana. Accordingly to our news partner KETK, law enforcement stopped the bus after it almost collided with an 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 near Lindale. They say “allegedly driving”, because when sheriff’s deputies entered the bus, no one was at the wheel, the boy was hiding in back of the bus. Initially, the boy told investigators he had fallen asleep on the bus and someone else had drove it. He later admitted to deputies he stole the bus from a business near the Monroe, Louisiana airport. Smith County Sheriff’s found out from the Monroe PD, this is second time the 14-year-old had stolen a bus in Monroe.



