USDA recalls over 245K pounds of frozen chicken strip products

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2023 at 5:49 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that ConAgra Brands Inc. is recalling approximately 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strip products due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic.

According to an announcement Saturday on the Food Safety and Inspection Service website, the potentially affected Banquet brand frozen chicken strip entrees were produced on June 20, July 11, and July 17, 2023.

The recalled 8.9-ounce frozen food cartons are labeled "Banquet Chicken Strips Meal" and have "Best If Used By" dates of Dec. 11, 2024, Jan. 01, 2025, and Jan. 07, 2025."

The affected lot numbers, which are printed on the sides of the cartons, include 5009317120, 5009319220, and 5009319820. The products were shipped to retail locations nationwide and also sold online, according to the FSIS.

According to the FSIS, the agency was alerted by ConAgra that it had received a consumer complaint about "plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product," which resulted in an oral injury associated with consumption of the product.

As of time of publication, the FSIS had received no additional reports of injury or illness related to the recalled products.

Due to concerns that the product could be in consumers' freezers, the FSIS is urging shoppers who have purchased the items not to consume them, but rather throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

ConAgra Brands Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

