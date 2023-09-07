Another bad poll for Biden, Haley’s surprise, Scott’s mom dishes and more in campaign trail takeaways

(WASHINGTON) -- A new poll out Thursday from CNN had nothing but bad news for President Joe Biden.

But that same poll had a pleasant surprise for -- Nikki Haley.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen presidential centers got together to warn about the fragile state of American democracy heading into 2024.

Here's what to know from the campaign trail on Thursday.

Poll highlights

Biden's job approval rating among all voters stood at 39% with 58% stating they have an unfavorable impression of him, according to the CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

Despite Biden trying to improve his standing with Americans when it comes to the economy, the poll showed most voters -- 58% -- said Biden's policies have made economic conditions in the U.S. worse.

Asked to name their biggest concern about a Biden candidacy in 2024, 49% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents directly mention his age. His mental acuity (7%) and health (7%) were also top concerns.

How Biden fared against the GOP field

Almost half of voters (46%) surveyed said that any Republican presidential nominee would be a better choice than Biden in 2024, the CNN poll found.

In hypothetical head-to-head races, the survey showed Biden in statistical ties with all of them -- with one notable exception.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley beat Biden with 49% support to his 43%.

VP Harris bullish on 2024 reelection prospects

Vice President Kamala Harris, in a new interview with CBS News, struck a confident tone while talking about the prospects of the Biden-Harris ticket.

"We will win reelection," Harris said. "There is too much at stake and the American people know it."

Asked about whether she's prepared to take over the job, she answered, "Yes, I am, if necessary, but Joe Biden is going to be fine."

Presidential centers call for civility, upholding democracy

Thirteen presidential centers, from the Hoover Presidential Foundation to the Obama Foundation, issued a rare joint statement Thursday to present a unified front as the presidential election cycle heats up.

"We, the undersigned, represent a wide range of views across a breadth of issues," the statement read. "We recognize that these views can exist peaceably side by side when rooted in the principles of democracy. Debate and disagreement are central features in a healthy democracy. Civility and respect in political discourse, whether in an election year or otherwise, are essential."

The world is watching, they warned.

Tim Scott interview features a special guest

Sen. Tim Scott's mother, Frances Scott, appeared with her son for an interview with Fox News' Harris Faulkner.

Scott often talks about how Frances, a single-mother who worked 16-hour shifts as a nurse's aid, inspired him. He often brings her on the road with him when he campaigns in South Carolina.

In the segment, she discusses what Scott and his brother were like as a child, "They were good kids. I can say that now," she jokingly told Faulkner.

On Scott's journey to Congress, as a Black man from South Carolina, she said it was significant for her father to be able to witness it: "At one time that was impossible. And for him to witness that, to see it and be a part of it. It meant a lot."

She said if her son becomes president, she wants him to focus on "people who don't have."

