ERCOT requests energy conservation again tonight

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2023 at 4:12 pm

Austin – Due to continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind, and declining solar power generation this afternoon, operating reserves are expected to be low into the afternoon and evening hours. As a result, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity use, if safe to do so, today, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. CT. ERCOT is expecting similar conditions tomorrow and will keep the public informed through our communications channels.

Today’s conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at this time. Current forecasts are showing a potential for low reserves today because of continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind, and declining solar power generation into the afternoon and evening hours. ERCOT will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day and will keep the public informed through our communications channels.

Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours.

ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

