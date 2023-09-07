Today is Thursday September 07, 2023
11-year-old dead, woman injured after shots fired into car in Albuquerque

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2023 at 3:48 pm
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) -- Albuquerque police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was fatally shot and a woman was critically injured in a car near a minor league baseball stadium late Wednesday.

Police said someone fired "several shots" at a truck that the boy and woman were in as it was moving. The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Albuquerque officers were near Isotopes Park, where the Colorado Rockies' Triple-A team were playing a game, when they heard what they thought were shots being fired, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said at a press conference.

Two officers arrived at the scene to find a child struck by gunfire, who was dead, and the woman, who was also struck by gunshots, Medina said.

She is in critical condition, according to Medina.

"We have other family members on scene at this point in time, dealing with a very difficult situation. It's very heartbreaking," Medina said.

"These people were very brazen in their actions, in what they did," Medina added.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Members of the public with any information on the incident are asked to report it to police.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



