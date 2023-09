Tyler man dies in pedestrian accident

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2023 at 2:24 pm

TYLER – Tyler police report a man has died as result of a pedestrian accident in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, 27-year-old David McKeethan of Tyler was killed in the accident that happened late Wednesday night on Highway 31 West. Officers found McKeethan dead at the accident site. The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene. Tyler PD is continuing to investigate.

