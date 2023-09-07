Today is Thursday September 07, 2023
Couple found safe after targeted kidnapping; two suspects arrested, one at large

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2023 at 1:07 pm
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(SAN ANTONIO) -- A man and woman who were taken from their San Antonio home in a targeted kidnapping have been found safe, and two suspects are in custody, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to the couple's home around 6 a.m. Wednesday and found five children -- believed to be the victims' -- inside and unharmed, San Antonio police said.

The children told police the unknown suspects broke in and "forcefully" took the victims, who are in their late 30s.

Investigators "worked throughout the night, [and] we were able to determine where these individuals were being held," San Antonio Police Sgt. Washington Moscoso said.

Two suspects -- Felipe Valdez, 40, and Xhavier Martinez, 29 -- were taken into custody for aggravated kidnapping, police said, and the victims were medically cleared to be reunited with their family.

A third suspect remains at large, police said.

Moscoso did not release a motive but said it "wasn't a random act."

"This was a targeted kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, to this particular family," Moscoso said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



