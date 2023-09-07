Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort reveals fall lineup for Fubo

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2023 at 1:07 pm

Maximum Effort

On Thursday, September 7, Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort company revealed its upcoming slate of shows bound for the streaming service Fubo.

The lineup includes syndicated shows like Alf, Kids in the Hall, Ryan's early sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place as well as newer shows including Betty White's Off Their Rockers, starring Ryan's late friend and former The Proposal costar.

However, the slate also includes a host of original series, including Bedtime Stories with Ryan, Podcats: The Pawdcast and the animated Biker Mice from Mars from producer Brian Volk-Weiss' Nacelle Company, which is also co-producing Discontinued.

Discontinued has veteran character actor Bruce Campbell hosting viewers "on a journey through the past using defunct products, subjects, and phrases." The description continues, "Weaving humanity's story with once great brands like Blackberry and Blockbuster, Bruce and a team of comedians snarkily comment on the human condition, just before AI destroys it."

There's also The Syd + TP Show, an unscripted comedy starring WNBA's Sydney “Syd” Colson and Theresa “TP” Plaisance, set to premiere on September 18 at 9 p.m. ET. as well as a series called Flip a Coin.

That one is described as, get this, "A human flips a coin."

"This season has it all - from sports stories to nostalgia to game shows - further fulfilling our programming promise to deliver maximum comfort," says Fubo head Pamela Duckworth.

The Maximum Effort channel is available to watch on Fubo as well as Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back