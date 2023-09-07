Today is Thursday September 07, 2023
Phoenix poised to break record for most 110-degree days

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2023 at 11:27 am
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- As a dangerous heat wave hits the nation, Phoenix is poised to break its record for most 110-degree days.

Phoenix has seen 52 days this year with a high temperature of at least 110 degrees. The city's record is 53 days, which was set in 2020.

With highs forecast to be at least 110 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Phoenix will most likely set a new record this weekend.

This year marked Phoenix's hottest meteorological summer on record.

Earlier this summer, the city set a record stretch of 31 days in a row with temperatures above 110 degrees, smashing the old record of 18 days in a row from 1974.

Phoenix even saw its hottest ever overnight temperature of 97 degrees in July.

Phoenix is under an excessive heat warning from Saturday morning to Sunday night. Click here for tips to stay safe in the heat.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



