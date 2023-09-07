Today is Thursday September 07, 2023
Texas AG’s orders to help donor rattled office, former aides say

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2023 at 4:13 am
AUSTIN (AP) — An extramarital affair Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had with a donor’s employee is at the center of his impeachment trial on accusations of corruption. One of Paxton’s former close aides testified Wednesday that he confronted the Republican about why he appeared to keep going out of his way to help one of his donors. Jeff Mateer says when he learned of the continued affair, that explained why. Mateer is one of the deputies who reported Paxton to the FBI, and he’s the first key witness in a trial that could last weeks. Paxton has pleaded not guilty and has called his impeachment politically motivated.



