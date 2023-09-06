Coffee City police chief suspended

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2023 at 8:56 pm

COFFEE CITY – Coffee City Police Chief JohnJay Portillo has been placed on a 30-day suspension while the mayor and city council conduct their investigation. According to our news partner KETK, Coffee City Mayor Jeff Blackstone said, “After being informed of the recent allegations against our Chief of Police and the city’s reserve officer programs, the city council and myself felt it necessary for us to place Chief Portillo on a thirty-day suspension. During this time, we will be investigating this matter internally as well as seeking counsel from an independent investigation firm to validate our findings. Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this issue.” The allegations have come from an investigation by Houston television station KHOU into several officers working remotely in the Houston area.

