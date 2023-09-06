Longview ISD gets new budget, lower tax rate

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2023 at 4:15 pm

LONGVIEW – The board of trustees for Longview ISD confirmed Tuesday at a special meeting a new budget with a lower property tax rate. According to our news partner KETK, the new tax rate for the district is $1.1422 per $100 valuation, a decrease from the 2023 tax rate of $1.3276 per $100 valuation. Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said. “The board maintained the same tax rate of $1.5130 from 2010 until 2019, when the district reduced the rate to $1.4430 , and we’ve continued to reduce it each year since, This illustrates how Longview ISD has worked to offset the sharp increase in property tax valuations that are well beyond our control.”



The total budget for LISD is $141,880,470, with $101,591,292 for General Operating, $33,481,677 for Debt Service and $6,807,501 for food service. Assistant Superintendent of Finance Dr. Wayne Guidry explained, “The budget includes salary increases for employees as well as retention bonuses for returning employees, and addresses rising inflation.” But, its worth noting with a lower tax rate, the amount of property taxes collected may increase because of property values increases determined by the county appraisal district.

Go Back