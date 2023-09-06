Couple kidnapped from San Antonio home, 5 kids left behind

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2023 at 3:40 pm

SAN ANTONIO (ABC) – Police in San Antonio are searching for a man and woman who were kidnapped from their home Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the couple’s home around 6 a.m. and found five children — believed to be the victims’ — inside and unharmed, San Antonio police said. The children told police the unknown suspects broke in and “forcefully” took the victims, who are in their late 30s. A motive is not known, police said. Police did not release a description of the alleged kidnappers.

