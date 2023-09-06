Today is Wednesday September 06, 2023
Special counsel intends to bring indictment against Hunter Biden by month’s end, per filing

September 6, 2023
Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Special counsel David Weiss intends to bring an indictment against President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden by the end of this month, according to court documents filed Wednesday.

Weiss’ office did not clarify what charges he might bring or where they might be filed.

The development comes a month after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss as special counsel in his investigation of the younger Biden, after a plea deal struck between Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors fell apart and the case appeared headed for trial.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



