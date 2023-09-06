25 grams of meth seized, suspect hiding in shed

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2023 at 3:36 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Tuesday after authorities reportedly found almost 25 grams of methamphetamine according to our news partners at KETK. At around 6:50 p.m., Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Patrick Johnson responded to help other deputies with an assault investigation. During that investigation, officials reportedly learned that the suspect had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Johnson went to the address of their suspect on Skylark Drive and allegedly found 30-year-old Brandon McClure of Bullard hiding in a shed on the property with a woman.

“Brandon was observed to make furtive movements while inside the shed where he was standing which later revealed a plastic wrap baggie with 23.25 grams of methamphetamine,” according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

McClure was arrested for his outstanding warrants in addition to a charge for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was booked into the Henderson County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.

