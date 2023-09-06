Today is Wednesday September 06, 2023
Texas AG Ken Paxton’s affair explains his illegal acts, former aide testifies

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2023 at 3:16 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — An extramarital affair Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had with a donor’s employee helped connect the dots about why the Republican was using his power in ways that are now at the center of his impeachment trial on accusations of corruption, a former top aide testified Wednesday. “It answered that ‘why’ question,” said Jeff Mateer, who was Paxton’s second-in-command at the Texas attorney general’s office. The account by Mateer, who went on to report Paxton to the FBI in 2020 over accusations of abuse of office, quickly injected Paxton’s acknowledged affair into the historic impeachment trial — the gravest threat to Paxton’s political career after years of criminal charges and alleged scandal.

At the center of the case are accusations that Texas’ top lawyer wrongfully used his power to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, one of his political supporters who was under FBI investigation at the time and was arrested this summer on charges of making false statements to banks. Paxton, who is not required to attend the proceedings in the Texas Senate, was again absent as Mateer took the stand as the first key witness in a trial that could last several weeks. Paxton’s wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, is not allowed to vote in the trial and watched from her desk while Mateer testified. More than 100 people have been identified as potential witnesses for the trial, according to a list obtained by The Associated Press. They include the woman with whom Paxton had the affair, but it is unclear whether she or others on the list will testify.



