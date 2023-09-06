Group sues to block Trump from 2024 ballot, citing 14th Amendment

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2023 at 10:54 am

Creativeye99/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, a Washington-based watchdog group, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit seeking to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot in Colorado under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment based on his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and called the push to disqualify him under the 14th Amendment "election interference."

Story developing...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back