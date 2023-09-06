Tyler Animal Services offering free adoptions in September with donations

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2023 at 8:22 am

TYLER — Tyler Animal Control and Shelter is offering no-cost adoptions for dogs and cats with a donation of 12 new fleece blankets or a new dog house for September. The blankets will be used for animals at the Shelter. Blankets that are 50″ x 60″ are preferred to fit a pet’s kennel. The dog houses will go back into the community to help those who don’t have adequate shelter for their pets. Animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats. To adopt, view available animals or submit an application, click here.

Go Back