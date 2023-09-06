Today is Wednesday September 06, 2023
Wet roads and speed factored into car crashing into Denny’s restaurant

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2023 at 8:02 am
ROSENBERG (AP) — A Texas police chief said Tuesday that wet roads and speed factored into the driver of an SUV plowing into a Denny’s restaurant outside Houston on Labor Day, injuring nearly two dozen people inside. No charges against the driver have been filed but the crash remains under investigation, Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White said. Twenty people inside the restaurant were taken to hospitals, but authorities said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. Authorities say the people who were injured were between 12 to 60 years old. White said the traffic investigators are considering all factors, including the speed the vehicle was going and “freshly wet road” conditions. The driver, who authorities have not identified, was not injured in the crash.



