Tyler police seeking information in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2023 at 7:57 am
Tyler police seeking information in fatal pedestrian hit-and-runTYLER — Tyler police are investigating after a 37-year-old man died of his injuries from a pedestrian hit-and-run at E. Gentry Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, our news partner KETK reports. Police said on Sept. 2 around 11:15 p.m. officers responded to the scene and found the man lying in the roadway. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries, and was identified by authorities as William Eric Haisler, 37, of Tyler. The suspect vehicle is possibly a dark colored sedan, according to officials, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kirkhart at 903-535-0194.



