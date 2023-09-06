Today is Wednesday September 06, 2023
THC gummies seized during traffic stop

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2023 at 7:57 am
THC gummies seized during traffic stopHARRISON COUNTY — A Longview man with several warrants was arrested after THC gummies were seized during a traffic stop. According to our news partner KETK, on Monday night, a Harrison County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged equipment violation. The stop led to the deputy performing a probable cause search on the vehicle where he reportedly found 6.3 grams of THC gummies. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 28-year-old Collin Gunn and it was reported that he had several warrants for his arrest out of Harrison County. Gunn was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. According to judicial records, Gunn has been booked into the Harrison County Jail on a $50,000 bond.



