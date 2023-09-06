Today is Wednesday September 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tropical Storm Lee: Projected path, maps and hurricane tracker

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2023 at 7:02 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Lee is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Wednesday as it traverses over the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

The tropical storm formed some 1,300 miles east of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Lee is expected to intensify into a major hurricane on Thursday night or early Friday.

Over the weekend, the storm is forecast to pass north of Puerto Rico, bringing some high surf and rip currents to the Caribbean but not any extreme weather.

Next week, Lee is expected to turn north and become an extremely strong hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds of 150 miles per hour, which would make it a Category 4 storm.

There is currently no direct threat to the United States, but Bermuda needs to keep an eye on the potentially major hurricane.

Most spaghetti models show Lee moving near Bermuda next week and eventually heading north, paralleling the eastern U.S. coastline.

Very high surf and dangerous rip currents are expected along the East Coast later next week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC