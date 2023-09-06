Mom of four’s donated organs help save four lives after she collapsed at son’s football game

(NEW YORK) -- A California mom is being remembered for her selflessness, even in death, after she collapsed on the field during her son's football game.

Lucinda Daniels, a mom of four, ran to the side of her son Dillon, a varsity football player at Mountain View High School in Mountain View, California, when he was injured in game on Aug. 25.

While by Dillon's side, Daniels collapsed after suffering a stroke, the high school's principal Kip Glazer told ABC News' Good Morning America.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she later suffered a second stroke, according to Glazer.

Less than a week later, on Aug. 30, Daniels died, leaving behind four children ranging in age from 10 to 20, as well as her husband Dale.

Her husband declined to be interview by GMA, authorizing Glazer to speak on his behalf.

Glazer said the family wants to raise awareness of organ donation to honor Daniels' memory, noting that she helped save the lives of four people through organ donation on the day she died.

In the United States, more than 100,000 adults and children are currently on the waiting list for organ donations, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

"On Wednesday when she passed, she already saved four lives, and she will continue to [save] more with her organ donation," Glazer said. "[Dale] really wanted to emphasize Lucinda being an organ donor and the number of lives that she saved. He’s very proud of that."

On Friday, the Daniels family was present at Mountain View High School's first home football game of the season, where Daniels was remembered as the team's biggest cheerleader.

Two of her sons currently play on the team, while her oldest son is an alumni of the program, according to Glazer.

"You [knew] Mrs. Daniels was in the stands because she was the most cheerful, loudest spectator," Glazer said. "The whole family is always there in the stands, cheering for the boys."

At Friday's game, the opposing team presented a donation to the Daniels family, with funds raised from the high school as well as the community.

A photo of Daniels greeted spectators at the game, along with information about a GoFundMe account that has already raised over $140,000 for her family.

The GoFundMe was started by four of Daniels' fellow "football moms," who all have kids on the team.

"Anyone who knows Lucinda knows that she has one of the biggest hearts you've ever seen and in keeping with that spirit, she is an organ donor," they wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Whilst we are losing Lucinda, we hope you find some solace in knowing that her passing will give the gift of life to numerous others and allow her love to continue to spread through the world."

Glazer said Daniels worked full-time at a local elementary school and had a second job at a local retail store in order to help support her family.

She described the Daniels' children as "amazing kids" who are hardworking, just like their mom.

She said it is no surprise to her that both the school and local community have rallied to support them after Daniels' death.

"As the principal of Mountain View High School, I’m so proud of our staff and families for how much they stepped up," Glazer said, adding that Daniels' husband has also told her how appreciative the family is of the support.

"He wanted to express just his enormous gratitude to the school community," she said.

