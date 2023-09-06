Today is Wednesday September 06, 2023
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet fuel romance rumors after PDA at Beyoncé concert

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2023 at 5:02 am
Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Greg Doherty/WireImage

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles on September 4.

This marked a significant public appearance for the cosmetics mogul, 26, and the Oscar-nominated actor, 27, who had been at the center of swirling romance rumors that sparked in April.

In video snippets captured at the concert and obtained by TMZ, Kylie and Timothée could be seen striding into the grand SoFi Stadium, hand in hand with Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner.

Neither Timothée nor Kylie have commented publicly on their relationship.

Before linking up with Timothée, Kylie was in a long-term relationship with Travis Scott, with whom she shares two adorable children, 5-year-old Stormi and 19-month-old Aire.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



