Judson Road in Longview expecting temporary lane closures

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2023 at 5:29 am

LONGVIEW – Part of Judson Road could have traffic backups on Wednesday due to road work. Our news partner KETK reports that only two lanes will be opened for Longview drivers between Pegues Road and Montclair Street as asphalt repairs at the bridge over Guthrie Creek begin. The road work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

