Suspect arrested after standoff with police, SWAT in west Tyler

Suspect arrested after standoff with police, SWAT in west TylerTYLER – Tyler Police Department were involved in a deadlock situation with a man who had barricaded himself in a west Tyler residence near the 3100 block of West Jackson Street. The suspect is now in custody after authorities introduced gas into the residence. The suspect, identified as Mark Johnson, was arrested without incident and will be seen by EMS before being booked into the Smith County jail.

Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh confirmed with our news partners with KETK that the Fugitive Task Force was serving a warrant for another agency and that this was not a Tyler PD warrant.

Erbaugh also confirmed that the SWAT team and negotiators were on the scene.



